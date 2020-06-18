Faceapp, the more the fun is a security risk

The application, which was once the “boom” with your choice of aging photos, has resumed its importance thanks to the possibility of gender change, however, hides a number of risks.

FaceApp it is an application for mobile phones that has become popular again thanks to the boom of another of his transformation options of the photo; even if a couple of months ago, has offered the possibility to show as luciríamos in our old age through a photograph, now that it has become popular is the option of the gender change.

However, computer security experts warn about the dangers surrounding the use of this application, refer to the fact that this using the technology for facial recognition that is now to become a security mechanism.

The gender-swapping is one of the most interesting FaceApp features. Results sometimes turn out to be very convincing 🙈 #oplaschallenge2020 pic.twitter.com/zOza4DxiXr — FaceApp (@faceapp_ai) May 28, 2020

That is to say, that with the use of our face “the game”, give yourself to the curiosity to know how luciríamos if we were old or of the opposite sex, there are also deliver our morphological data of facial recognition through the application.

In addition, experts in the field of biosafety and media specializing in the technology explain that, although the original version of FaceApp I was a bit incomplete in both its privacy policy accepted at the time of starting the use of the platform, now are a bit more specific.

They warn that even though the users rarely read the terms and conditions of use of the applications, on this occasion, it is important to be aware of the fact that, also, you agree to share data and IP navigation which makes it even more sensitive than we give also the data of morphological identification; even more, the understanding that these will be converted in the short term, pervasive security reasons, which today are evident in the USA as the unlocking mobile phone and in the security processes of the bank.

Experts call to be more cautious in the use of the application, noting, however, that, for the moment, the application has committed not to the market with the data and information collected.

Así se vería Milla Jovovich como hombre.

Hay gente que tiene unos genes…#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/SXp7Kw7Tkb — Grazieta〽️ (@Gracieta700) June 16, 2020