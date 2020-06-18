Edgar Wright to direct “The Chain”, a title inspired by the story ‘button, Button’ by Richard Matheson

While we are still waiting for the premiere of “Last Night in Soho”, the producer of “shaun of the Dead” and “Arma Fatal” already has the new project

While we are still waiting for the premiere of the LAST NIGHT IN SOHO the great director Edgar Wright the return to join forces with Universal Pictures to bring to the big screen The Chain.

It is a title that, to be inspired by “the Button”, the story written by Richard Matheson in 1970, that was adapted into an episode of “The Twilight Zone” and that sirvi as a starting point for The Boxthe malrollera film of Richard Kelly.

The Chain tell the story of Rachel, a woman who discovers that his 11 year old daughter has been kidnapped. The only way to get her back is that she kidnaps another child. His daughter will be released when the parents of the child who has been abducted, kidnapped your time to another child.

If Rachel decides to do nothing, or if the parents of the child that stealeth not, his daughter will be killed. Now she is part of a macabre chain that converts the parents of the sick into criminals.

Adrian McKinty and Jane Goldman (regular collaborator Matthew Vaughn) is writing the screenplay for the film.

“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” IS DELAYED TO 2021

Although its premiere is scheduled for the month of September, the pandemic of Coronavirus has caused that to be delayed until the month of April of the next year.

At the moment we only know of this title Edgar Wright is that to be a thriller, psychological horror influenced by ttulos as the “Repulsin” and “Menace in the Shadows”.

Anya Taylor Joy, Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie are in charge of the protagonist in the film.