Dylan Alcott has shown his unease, with the organisation of the US Open

The australian Dylan Alcott, world number one quad, a category, wheelchair tennis, denounced in the Twitter a “bad discrimination” on the part of the US Open, not to organize the tournament this year, wheelchairs, because of the pandemic the Covid-19.

“I only know that US Open (which will be held from August 31 to players of the circuits ATP and WTA) be played WITHOUT tennis in a wheelchair. The players were not consulted,” he said Twitter the last champion slam New York.

“He believed he had done enough to qualify, two-time world champion and world number one. But, unfortunately, the only thing that mattered was to be able to walk. Unpleasant of discrimination,” added the player Melbourne.

“Please, don’t tell me that I run more risks (to get the new coronavirus) because I am an invalid. Yes, I am disabled, but that does not make me EVIL ( … ), ” added Alcott, furious.

Winner of 10 titles in the single Great Slam, Alcott is a lawyer, a ferocious wheelchair athletes. Before participating quad, he won with Australia the gold in wheelchair basketball the The Paralympic Games of Beijing, andn 2008.

The US Openthe maintenance of which in the originally scheduled date (31 August-13 September), but behind closed doors, it has been confirmed this week, is at the center of criticism from several days ago. In front of the strict protocol health care provided by the organizers, when the host city of the tournament was particularly attacked by pandemic.



React the maintenance of the tournament, the australian Nick Kyrgios mounted on a decision “selfish.” The Romanian Simona Halep (world number two), he resigned to travel New York, focus on Roland Garros, postponed to the end of the month of September.

The tennis professional, completely stopped mid-march should resume from 3 August to WTA and on the 14th of August ATP