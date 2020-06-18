Doing her own spin-off? ‘The Walking Dead’ confirmed the release of ‘Deny Life’

It is not a secret that the series and various adaptations had to change their plans after the pandemic of coronavirus, but it is also the perfect opportunity to take some projects, for example ‘The Walking Dead’ confirmed the release of ‘Deny Life’.

Deny is a survivor of the zombie apocalypse, and of the most popular characters, is to command a group of men hard and dangerous. those who guarded the surrounding community, the Washington, D. C., by forcing them to pay high taxes in exchange for letting them live.

So it is not surprising that there are more stories that have not yet been seen in production, but all that may change thanks to this new spin-off.

Since the distribution of content is temporarily closed, for the people that sheltered them has been lacking to see some of the content, between them, ‘The Walking Dead’ confirmed the release of ‘Deny Life’.

“We are very proud to announce the first edition of “Deny Life’, a detail that puts us up to date with the favorite villain of all, you get to the comic shops and the local, July 1, although Charlie Adlard and I had left the series on a cliffhanger, it felt like something special you can do with the owners of the shops that have made the series a success to begin with“says Robert Kirkman.

July 1st is also the day of the launch of various comic strips in the united States with the reason to give them new content, and physical support to the distributors.

‘To deny Life, #1’ will be available digitally and will be available exclusively in all the comic book stores and you can order online, then pick it up and avoid that a lot of people to come together.

The comic book ‘Denying the Life” offers readers a look at what happened to one of the most popular characters of ‘The Walking Dead’ since his last appearance in ‘The Walking Dead #174’.

Of this and more is sure to talk to Robert Kirkman in his new announced panel at San Diego Comic-con @ Home.