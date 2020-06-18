Did you dry brush?Pamper your body with this trend of beauty

You brush your hair, teeth and even our face, or, in the case of men, the beard. Even if we never thought that the body could not participate in the same, for these reasons, you should the dry brushing to pamper yourself.

The dry brushing or brushing the body is one of the favorite treatments of the celebrities focused on wellness as Miranda Kerr and Gwyneth Paltrow; also Goop (the brand name of the actress) has a brush for the body, which has been sold for years. Why do it? In accordance with Allure, the dry brushing is the ability to exfoliate physically the skin and make it more smooth, as well as stimulate the lymphatic drainage.

However, this beauty trend has two sides, there are people who adore and others who have received with skepticism. Despite the fact that this ritual has been present for years, and continues to be a treatment offered in spas, but their lack of scientific results is what stops the dermatologists little impressed. Which leads us to ask: What exactly is dry brushing?

The act of dry brushing is more or less exactly as it seems. In a few words, dry brush is to use a brush against the skin, with this practice, it is not said that it stimulates the flow of blood, and gives a light exfoliation, that is all.

I important notice! You should not expect miracles from the dry brushing, in spite of the claims of spas and brands, it has not been shown that the practice reduces the appearance of cellulite. This is only a peeling treatment soft.

If you’re looking to try this treatment, in addition to a soft brush with natural bristles, you’ll find options made with bristles of wild boar, goat, sisal, and more, all you really need is a little self-control. As well as what you spend on your skin you must be gentle. It is assumed that the user should not be red or scratched after.

It is recommended rub with a gentle movement and circular before entering the shower, do not rub much chest and avoid the face completely. For a gentle exfoliation you can use the electric toothbrushes, special for the face. On the contrary, it can be a bit more difficult to the knees, elbows, ankles and the top of the foot, where the skin is thicker.

When you’re ready for the bathroom, it is recommended that you clean it with a bath gel as fresh as the shower gel and moisturizing cream. Continue with a moisturizing body just as soft. However, it is possible that you want to ignore any other means of exfoliation, like a scrub or body wash, anti-acne, as you may leave the skin stinging. With the dry brushing, you are removing the surface layer, which temporarily, it makes the skin more sensitive.

Is there anyone that should not try? As mentioned, the dry brushing can make your skin more sensitive, so that the skin is already sensitive in the beginning you should avoid the treatment. This includes people with eczema or psoriasis as this may worsen the condition of the skin.

It is recommended that if you’re looking to pamper your body or are you going to do an afternoon spa to try it, but it’s not really a miraculous treatment. That said, enjoy how it feels, to have realistic expectations about what can and can not do, and don’t rub too hard or you have a condition of the skin that is easily irritable, in summary there is nothing wrong with dry brushing once in a while.