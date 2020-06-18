Demi Lovato Spent $ 2,500 a Night to Enjoy an ‘Invisible House’ With Her Boyfriend

The singer organized a trip to Joshua Tree National Park with Max Ehrich

Most celebrities prefer to spend their lazy days in locations that provide them with as much privacy as possible, surrounded by as many security measures as possible to avoid the paparazzi, but Demi Lovato had no problem spending the night in a building with glass walls last weekend.

The singer organized a trip to Joshua Tree National Park with her boyfriend Max Ehrich and chose as accommodation the popular mansion known as ‘ the invisible house ‘, which offers an incomparable panoramic view of the Californian desert thanks to the material with which it is built.

From the outside, the building reflects its surroundings as if it were made of a mirror, to protect its guests from prying eyes, but inside it gives the impression that all the walls are windows. The four-bedroom home also has sliding doors that open to the pool area and open-air movie theater.

Of course, from the photos she shared on her Instagram, Demi enjoyed an unforgettable experience with her boyfriend that cost her $ 2,500 per night.

