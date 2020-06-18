Daniella Chávez Takes a Selfie Wearing a Bra That Almost Looks Like a Strip

In terms of clothing, the Chilean is one of the most daring

The one who continues to monopolize the attention on social networks is the model, Daniella Chávez because as demonstrated in her Instagram account, she is not shy at the time of showing off her charms.

Now the sexy blonde posed on the bed wearing one of her most daring bras since it was practically made up of straps; in less than a day that publication has obtained more than 149 thousand likes.

But on their social networks, not all the content is superficial for Daniella Chávez. She has been very concerned and critical of the actions of the Chilean government to stop the spread of coronavirus, with messages such as “we are the country with the most infections in the world per million inhabitants.”