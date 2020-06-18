Criticism: Criticism of “7500” by Patrick Vollrath (Amazon Prime Video) + “Red Wasp” (“Wasp Network”), Olivier Assayas (Netflix)

Two exponents of the same genre (the thriller), but with the proposals in front of a German opera, austere, and contained in the face of an ambitious proposal of coral in the prestigious French film director.

–7500 (Germany-Austria-United States/2019). Address: Patrick Vollrath. Screenplay: Patrick Vollrath and Senad Halilbasic. Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, Paul Wollin. Duration: 92 minutes. Available on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, June 18. ★★★½



He debuted at the great outdoor auditorium, which is the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Festival last year, the first work of the German Patrick Vollrath is one of those movies that serve as an excellent calling card for its director and co-writer. It is not that the film itself is excellent, but that is all that a director must demonstrate to be very regarded in the industry; that is to say, to support a story with minimal resources, in a very confined space, with a lucid narration and giving the possibility of a Hollywood actor like Joseph Gordon-Levitt to make your One-Man Show.

The premise is simple: Tobias Ellis (Gordon-Levitt) is a young (31 years old), but experience (already has a decade of work) copilot u.s. must participate in on a commercial flight from Berlin to Paris. When the captain is killed by four terrorists, you should try to land the plane, while the hijackers attempt to enter the cockpit and threaten to go kill with 85 passengers and crew (the pair of Tobias is one of the hostesses).

Do not count more than the initial raise, but after a great start, Vollrath has some turbulence narratives, even if the flight the art and is not down. Without incidental music, without political comment, in respect of the intentions of the saboteurs, is a small and austere (only 85 minutes net frame) first feature film, built with a good management of claustrophobia, suspense and dramatic tension. Mission accomplished.

–The Red Avispa (Wasp NetworkFrance-Spain/2019). Screenplay and director: Olivier Assayas. Cast: Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Gael García Bernal, Walter Moura and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Duration: 127 minutes. Available on Netflix from Friday, June 19. ★★★✩✩

Based on a real case of a spy network in cuba that have operated in the united States during the decade of the 1990), the new film from the director of Irma Vep and Summer hours it is composed of different elements that unite it with the mini-series Carlosstarting with its protagonist, the venezuelan Edgar Ramirez. However, Red Wasp shows an Assayas more sparse and less convincing, with a film that claims corals in which the cast of star Spanish speakers (Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Gael García Bernal and Leonardo Sbaraglia) offers a festival of accents is not too credible and performances also rank among the best of their respective careers.

Of course, there are a handful of scenes that are convincing and eye-catchy which give it the elegance that is the trademark of the creator of Clean, The other side of success and Personal Shopper but, beyond these isolated raids of his talent- Red Wasp it is one of the film’s less inspired director who has been able to undertake the kind of film with the film much more convincing.

