Christina Aguilera celebrates 10 years of ‘Bionic’, with allusions to what they had to endure as a woman | Music

In the month of June 2010 Christina Aguilera he launched his sixth album, Bionican album that has maintained its roots in R&B, but that cleared so blatant in electronic sounds and synthesizers. Were songs, in its majority, electropop, and futurepop. A turn the pilot that has not had the commercial results of the previousbut that followed consolidándola as an artist to be reckoned with.

The legend says that Lady Gaga tried to sabotage this album, because it came to his gender, and does not want competition. The blogger Perez Hilton the accused during a battle you tried to damage the career of Aguilera and the fans responded bringing the disc again, then, after several years, for the lists of sales.

In this same period, Aguilera focused on the promotion of their film Burlesque. His image was that of a power woman who could with all that you put in front of. These new songs because they have a cutting feminist and empowerment that, years after, would have been charged as much relevance to the social context. Was a forward in this sense.

“It has grown into a woman, in this job, I fought, and from the moment that the limit of the double standard. I have always argued that women express, despite the opinions or tactics of shame of the other. Shame that you consider a bitch or get labelled as a hypocrite, until the evidence to be too thin or too fat, and all the rest. I supported everything”, he assures in the networks remembering the ten years that meets that disk so the current day.

“I am proud of having built a team behind me that not afraid to make all my sides, as a woman” he continues, referring to the fact that she did not have any barriers of time to talk about these issues and to act as he wanted.

One of the singles of the the greater the effect of that album is Not Me Tonight that “it is to be courageous enough to feel the power in my skin. Then I want to empoderarla to love herself and not to be afraid to own it! #Bionic is to be unabashedly YOU. #10añosdeBionic”.