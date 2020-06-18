Chiquis Rivera Models Her Legs and Curves in a Dress With Transparencies

Her estrangement from Lorenzo Méndez has unleashed all her sensuality

Chiquis Rivera continues to be seen as sexy on Instagram. After confirming that she was estranged from her husband Lorenzo Méndez, the interpreter of “Animate y Verás” has published images where she unleashes all her sensuality.

The results of his diet and exercise routine are showing in the body that Chiquis shows off on the social network. The curves of the famous have exalted them in a new publication where she also boasted her shapely legs.

The black dress has transparencies strategically to give that sensual touch that Chiquis likes to give. There is no doubt that the singer looks happy and content despite having a difficult time with her partner.

Days ago, Chiquis made a roast beef at his house where he showed his figure with a micro bikini that left little to the imagination.