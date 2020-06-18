Based on actual events... not so true

On the big screen have been made famous tapes, that are amazing for being based on real facts, but just investigate a little to know that such acts never occurred. Here is a list of 10 of them.

SAVING private RYAN (1988)directed by: Steven Spielberg

Even though he never boasted of being based on true events, the film takes as a point of reference in the case of brothers, world number, two of whom died during the Normandy landing, and another was given up for dead in the Pacific. That he has made only one has come back to life, but his return was much quieter than in the film.

THE PATRIOT (2000)

Director: Roland Emmerich

Emmerich drew on real people, giving life to Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson), the captain who fought in the War of Independence of the united States

The fact that he has been criticized for the use only of the positive elements of each of them, as well as to portray the british as being cruel and inhuman.

THE MESSENGER OF DARKNESS (2002)Director: Mark Pellington

Both the film and the book upon which it is based, tell of sightings of a creature with the wings of the moth and the humanoid body in West Virginia.

In addition, there is no trace of that presence, the tape and the book ignored the reason for the collapse of a real bridge that fires the whole story.

HOSTEL (2005)

Director: Eli Roth

The director said that the idea of making this film came while she was in the pool, Quentin Tarantino. One day he read a news article on a web site in Thailand, where customers are paid to kill people.

The problem is that the page was fake. Despite this, he has promoted his film as “inspired by real events”, causing a stir in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where the movie was filmed, to offer a distorted picture of the life of the countries of Eastern Europe.

TERROR en AMITYVILLE (2005) Director: Andrew Douglas

The tape is based on one of the most well-known cases in the united States. In 1974, Ronald DeFreo 23-year-old boy, killed his parents and four brothers and sisters.

Such was the terror of the crimes, all of which was born the urban legend that the ghosts lived in the house, an element that has given rise to the franchising of terror. It should be noted that the property has not occurred any event strange.

THE DA VINCI CODE (2006)Director: Ron Howard

Three decades before the publication of the best-seller of Dan Brown, already knew that such a code, as well as another book on which is based his famous novel, “the Holy Blood and the Holy Grail”, were false.

This did not deter Howard and shaped this thesis in his film, which has been criticized by experts.

21 BLACKJACK (2008)directed: directed by Robert Luketic

The tape is based on the book “Bringing Down the House” by Ben mezrich eventually, that told the story supposedly real of a group of scammers from casino to Las Vegas.

However, it was discovered that the book had a few references to the real, and that the band never existed.

THE FOURTH PHASE (2009)

Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi

The main criticism of the film starring Milla Jovovich has been that, in order to give verisimilitude to the supposed stories of disappearances of people in Alaska, the manufacturer has created a web page that has published false news of various newspapers that did exist. In addition to managing the account authentic disappearances, and suicides in the area, to give that cool touch that was looking for the movie.

Those who are involved in the production were recorded.

ASSASSINS ELITE (2011)Director: Gary McKendry

Sir Ranulph Fiennes, author of the book on which it’s based, the film, says that there is a secret society called the Feather Men, composed of retired members of the SAS (a special forces unit of the british army, who operate in the shadows. The funny thing is that there is nothing supporting such a claim.

THE KING (2019)

Director: David Michôd

It claims to be based on true events in the life of Henry V of England and his conflict with France in the Hundred Years War.

In fact, his inspiration were the works of William Shakespeare, based on the life of this monarch. But as historians know, the author always took many creative licenses.