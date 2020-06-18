Atnitos: Christina Aguilera fire networks with a photo with nothing

The singer and american singer-songwriter of 39 years, Christina Aguilerahas long been a clear defender of the rights of the community LGBT. The strong relationship is due, in part, for all the support that you have given your successful career in this important social group for the interpreter Genie in the Bottle.

For his part Aguilera at the learning event to your liking, don’t hesitate to leave a tribute embodied in social networks. This error histrico are prohibited from the fire and to discriminate against a person in your workplace because of their sexual preferences.

Related News

In the photos posted on your Instagram personal, you can see Christina Aguilera with the flag LGBT background wearing only a pair of high-heeled boots needle, gold, and black gloves.

Viral publication from the super 277.000 like and ms of 2400 comments. Between the like we can find the meditica Paris Hilton or the model Face Delevigne.