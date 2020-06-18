Athlete: a documentary on the sex scandal in olympic gymnastics

Athlete is the new documentary Netflix you have to see if you remain hooked with the story of Jeffrey Epstein and the “conspiracy” that has allowed the abuse and trafficking of girls and an island in the caribbean that has been visited by personalities such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Richin the case of a millionaire who killed himself in prison after being accused of sexual abuse, already has a successor, and it is much more scary.

In the case of Epstein we have shown that the people who are capable of doing terrible things, and is not the only case in which they have committed abuses with impunity. Athlete, the new docuserie Netflix, presents a new and shocking case of sexual abuse, this time within a intense, extreme and brilliant in the world of olympic gymnastics in the united States, where they were abused more than 300 athletes.

The documentary tells the story of Larry Nassar, the doctor who used his position within the olympic team and their access to the athletes to abuse them and make them believe that it was all part of a treatment to help them with their performance and reduce aches and pains from the intense training that he underwent to get in shape to get to the olympics and win medals for your country.

The case began to be developed 5 years ago, when the coach of the gymnast Maggie Nichols presented the first report of the sexual abuse of gymnasts by doctor Larry Nassar officers of the UNITED states Gymnastics. After that, more than 300 women shared their experiences with the doctor, revealing that he had abused them, while knowing that their coaches or their parents were in the next room.

Athlete To follow the investigation of the Indianapolis Star on USA Gymnastics in detail the events that occurred after the survivors broke the silence and denounced one of the worst cases of abuse in the history of this sport.

According to the victims, and the documentary, many knew or suspected what was going on, but decided to “sacrifice” to achieve success, and to avoid a scandal that could destroy one of the olympic teams of the most successful in the history of the united States.

Maggie Nichols has become Athlete when he decided to be the first gymnast to talk about abuses that were committed by Larry Nassar, who has taken advantage of the gymnasts that have learned to be obedient, to follow all orders and to accept all that their coaches and the doctors say that in order to achieve success. Nassar knew that if I told the athletes that it was all part of the treatment, and he did it right in the structures in which they are formed, they do not have the courage to speak out or question it.

Like many other victims of sexual abuse, these athletes have been manipulated and deceived by a physician manipulator who knew what to say and what to do to not be discovered or stopped.

Maggie Nichols filed the first indictment in January 2018, and from there, with the great legend of gymnastics, as Simone Bill, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raismanrevealed that were also the victims of the sig. Nassar, in the course of their career.

In the same year, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for various offences of sexual conduct criminal of the first degree during his tenure in the Michigan State University and the Gymnastics of EE. UU. Dozens of buses have been excluded from sport and three members of the board of Gymnastics of EE. UU. Have resigned as a result of the case. But the case is not finished, more than 120 survivors of abuse on the part of the sig. Nassar sent a letter asking the ministry of Justice for the publication of the report of its inspector general on the handling of the case by the FBI to have transparency and avoid something like that again.

The athlete will be presented in preview on the 24th of June, and it has all the details of the case and the heart-rending testimonies of women who have suffered months of abuse from those who should take care of them.