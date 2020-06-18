AMLO invent sin for the presidents

That is the great fallacy of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to qualify as a shame the fact that the presidents work in the corporate sector, after the mandates.

AMLO spoke about a new topic, criticizing harshly Felipe Calderón as a director of Iberdrola, the Spanish energy company (that is also mounted with the participation of market has reached).

For AMLO is morally despicable for a President to take a job with a company legally incorporated according to the laws of our country. This act sees him-sinful, unacceptable, despite being legal, and that everyone has the right to work freely in accordance with the Constitution.

But in addition to the prejudices and inquisitorial, the assertions of AMLO, are a great error, and there are many examples that prove it.

In Germany, for example, the former foreign Gerhard Schröeder has a very active participation in the private sector, as a member of the Board of Directors of the company, gasera Nord Stream AG, and also as independent director and chairman of the Board of directors of the energy company with the Russian Rosneft.

The former prime minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidtjust take a key position as co-chairman of the Monitoring group of Facebook, a sort of “The Supreme Court Digital” that will monitor the most controversial cases that occur in society.

In turn, the former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, has established a consulting company, through which he works to “the sectors of financial services, technology and energy”in accordance with the description of the signature.

There are many cases in the world that demonstrate that there is nothing wrong, immoral, or illegal, that the heads of state to work in the private sector. Only the village idea mexican that making money is a sin shore to think this way, AMLO and his followers.

The former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Gordon Brownhe is a member of the Board of Directors of Pimco, an investment firm that manages a portfolio of one trillion 780 billion dollars, one of the most powerful on the planet.

Barack Obama nor escapes the world of business. With the advent of the era of streaming video content online, he and his wife, Michelle Obamaquickly they founded a production house production company called Higher Ground Productions, and sell their content to Netflix.

Your company has produced three films and has already climbed to the wave-millionaire digital video content.

What more examples? The former president of the Spanish government José María Aznar he is a member of the Board of Directors of News Corp, one of the most important companies of communication in the world; while the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, was hired as a consultant for the financial services company JP Morgan Chase.

