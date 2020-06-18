Almeida discover in the Public Mirror’ apps that change sex

José Luis Martínez Almeida he was interviewed this morning by Susanna Griso in Public “Mirror”where he performed an assessment on his first year as head of the government of the capital, which was marked by the crisis of the coronavirus.

In a more “relaxed” time to talk, the presenter has taught the mayor of Madrid, the new fashion viral in social networks: the app FaceApp, that a “change” of sex for the peopleand that filled the social networks of many productions, each of them more surprising.

The presenter showed the Almeida how to be a womanbut recognized: “No, it is not the most accomplished”“The reddish colour of the fur is not good for you,” said the journalist. Thereafter, it was the view of every political leader: “Sanchez is the most favorite of me, and then -“he admitted.

However, the most praise, was Pablo Iglesias: “It’s very sweet, really. It has an air of Arrimadas, it is not true? To me, giving me the feeling,” commented the policy of the PP, who has had the same comparison for Paul’s Married. Finally, when he saw Inés Arrimadas of man, he expressed: “I think that would be more successful than me.”