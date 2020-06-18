Aleida Núñez Highlights Her Charms With a Fitted Bodysuit

The curvy is one of the famous that attracts the most attention on social networks
Aleida Nuñez again caused a stir on social networks thanks to a photograph in which she boasted her prominent attributes.
A few hours ago, the actress and singer took advantage of her Instagram account to wear a tight white bodysuit that highlighted her “bosom” and drove her more than 2.5 million followers crazy.
“Would you like me to send you a special video message for you? Register at @vibox_mx or http://www.vibox.mx and we will be closer than ever 🥰 ”, he wrote in the image that so far has more than 60 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of compliments.
” Beautiful woman … both outside and inside 😘”, said a follower.
” My platonic love of a lifetime !! 😍 “, assured another.
” Precious body 🔥🔥 ” was one of the compliments.
Previously, Aleida had an impact when modeling with a tiny dress that left very little to the imagination, in addition to tight jeans that frame her waist and her shapely rear guard.
