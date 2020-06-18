After receiving several criticisms, Luísa Sonza breaks internet with performance during live

The singer turned the corner and countered all the negativity with yesterday’s live (16)

Luísa Sonza went through some bad times during the release of the song “Flores” in partnership with the singer Vitão, but this Tuesday (16), the blonde had a devastating live and came back on top.

The singer, who recently announced the end of her marriage to the comedian Whindersson Nunes, received several criticisms for being in a mood of romance with Vitão during the music video “Flores”, which made the Internet users revolt and wanted to “avenge ”The comedian, boycotting YouTube for the newly released clip of the duo.

But to counter criticism in the best possible way, Luísa rocked the last live she did in her new mansion, including the participation of Vitão and other guests. The blonde rocked the performances, with bold looks, and took advantage of the moment to show that she has everything on top! See the best moments:

E quanto mais dão deslike, mais a bunda dela cresce 🥵🌸@luisasonza mamãe, você entregou tudo! pic.twitter.com/5RLq6r5v9m — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) June 17, 2020

Luísa Sonza passou a ultima semana sendo massacrada nas redes sociais por ser “sensual” demais e pelo videoclipe com Vitão e hoje Luísa faz uma live com a bunda totalmente de fora e com participação do Vitão MAMÃE É ICÔNICA SIM E NÃO ADIANTA CHORAR! #LuisaSonzaLive pic.twitter.com/uwmfIoFwbL — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) June 17, 2020

ELES ESPERAVAM FLORES, TROUXERAM TIROS! Confira a primeira e icônica apresentação de '”Flores”, com participação especial de Vitão: #LuisaSonzaLive pic.twitter.com/ohNKbgrXqE — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) June 17, 2020

The singer had her name as one of the most talked-about subjects on Twitter last night (16). At a certain point, Luísa and Vitão also thanked the 32 million views in the clip for “Flores” and also the historic audience of the singer’s live.

“Guys, I took a rest and we came back here to thank you all for the wonderful live. We broke a record. I can only thank you, you are wonderful, ”said Luísa.

“I’m here with my partner Luluca and I would like to thank you and me for all the views in our clip, which is the most beloved clip in Brazil”, concluded Vitão.