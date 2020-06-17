With the mono for the cancellation: Serena Williams and Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova recreate Wimbledon

Wimbledon do not take the place, in 2020, because of the pandemic of the COVID-19 and the players, as the fans presented the symptoms of acute nostalgia.

So much so that the official account of Twitter the legendary race has also posted a video with an ingenious recreation of the tournament, with the exceptional participation of Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova with regard to the scope WTA.

Serena, 7 times winner of the ‘duomo’ (2002, 03, 09, 10, 12, 15, 16) and that no ‘dispute’ just Wimbledon on the grass of the garden, simulates the contention of a party,

The current champion Simona Halep is on track, heading towards the track along the corridor of the house, fully equipped, and the opening of a magic door for the services of the capital of the Thames.

And Petra Kvitovathe winner in 2011 and 2014, displayed by sampling a couple of strawberriesthe official fruit of the competition in london.

The video contains pictures of past editions of the tournament of Wimbledon, and with the participation of tennis players, enthusiasts or children and improvised a special speech.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlng0_vVSes(/embed)

Also, it is the perfect slogan of the campaign #WimbledonRecreated, through which the organizers of the third of the tournaments Grand Slam invited to give form to each one, in their own way, at Wimbledon, virtual for that the year 2020 marked by the emergency of the health of the new coronavirus.

PHOTO: CAPTURE VIDEO from @Wimbledon