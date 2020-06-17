What a great loss! Dies the mind behind ‘The Dark Knight’

No one can deny that this story is one of the most important and appreciated by the fans, which is the reason why a loss is so important in this project is a coup heartbreaking for all those who have enjoyed this work. Dies the mind behind ‘The Dark Knight’ from natural causes, as reported by the family, but we still need to work more on him who comes in his way.

‘Batman begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and “The Dark Knight rises (2012) has made the stunning film trilogy by Christopher Nolan, who introduced us to a mature Bruce Wayne in the role of an actor Christian Bale, but it also highlights the participation of Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

But this time it’s not about the movie, but the comic. Dies the mind behind ‘The Dark Knight’, the writer and editor Dennis O’neil at the age of 81 yearsthat have participated in this famous work of the DC during the decade of the nineties, as well as for comics of Green Lantern and Green Arrow, which included issues such as racism and poverty.

He was an assistant to Stan Lee, during the decade of the sixties, and in fact has worked for Marvel, but in DC, where his skills excelled. In fact his work is, to the side of the artist Neal Adams, the reinvention of Batman, all this after the hit tv series with Adam West and Burt Ward had been completed. The change has been drastic return to the dark themes, gothic, violent and mysterious, something that appeals to loyal fans of the comics, but not in the series.

In his novels you might have noticed the darkness of human nature, like Batman trying to to deal with the trauma of a life and a Green Lantern with a crisis of identity. Without a doubt, a great loss. May you rest in peace.