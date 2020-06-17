V, history, brides, dating, and rumors of love

You Taehyung BTS has a girlfriend?

The life of the idols it is very different from that of a normal guy, but that does not prevent them to have time for love, or at least so say the rumors about V, that it has been related in a romantic way with some girls.

BTS has become very popular in the past two years, the kids are usually busy with different projects, from the mixtape reality, only songs, new versions, among others. But you don’t have time to fall in love and maintain a relationship in spite of the harassment of the sasaengs?

Many of them have declared that prefer to focus on his career as a idol, in addition, it is known that most of the time a courtship is not well accepted by the fans, even the more difficult the departure of the members of the group.

In the case of Vthe romantic story he started in his time as a student, but with the passage of time has revealed that the girl is your ideal type, in correlation with the other idols and he had to face the items, we will explain to you if you are sure.

PREDEBUT AND DEBUT

During his student days and the trainee, he has had more time for his personal life, so that he once confessed that he used to have appointments with some girls, but nothing serious or long-lasting, and also their “love” have been a period of 20 days.

On your first broken heartshe admits that she has been declared a girl by a message, but never received a response, being his first disappointment in love.

THE IDOLS WITH WHICH IT IS CONNECTED

The joy of Red Velvet

Although, there can be a friendship between the two idols, some fans started to relate to Taehyung with Joy. Both have coincided in a number of events, whose moments have been recorded from 2014 to 2019 to be the last.

However, everything has been mere speculation of the fans, if you can be the judge for yourself with the video circulating on the network.









Tzuyu two TIMES

Another of the idols with which he is connected is Tzuyu, the maknae of two TIMES. There are also videos of “compilation” of their meetings, in some events, where it seems that the cross looks that means something more, but it seems that everything is the perception of the fans, and between them there is any type of relationship.









RUMORS

Presumably V had a courtship with a fanit is said that the idol used the gifts he has given us and almost always quoted in the fansigns that was the BTS during the comebacks. Up to now, has never been confirmed if it is real, even though many idols are usually known to his followers for years, because they were the first to support their pre-debut.

IDEAL GIRL

Rachel McAdams. Kaya Scodelario and Lily Collins are your favorite actresses. Both share the fact that they have physical characteristics very detailed, so I could be like the girls refined and with an aesthetic aura.

On your ideal girl, Taehyung are you interested in someone that is loving, even if proven otherwise, and also someone who has the kindness and respect, as a virtue. Be idol also puts you at risk of spending all the money that you have, so you want a girl to help you control your finances.