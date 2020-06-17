US Open | The USTA has allowed us to celebrate the US Open

It’s official. The US Open will be held on the scheduled dates, from August 31 to September 13, in the borough of Queens. The american Federation (USTA) has issued a press release to announce that the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, “has approved on Tuesday the plan to organize the US Open in 2020 and the Western & Southern Open in 2020 (the 1000 Cincinnati Masters) at the National Tennis Center Billie Jean King”. The first tournament of this bubble tennis without the public and with the safety still in the process of negotiating with the players will start on the 17 of August, before the Grand Slam american.

“We are aware of the great responsibility that the organization of one of the first sporting events in the world in these difficult times, and to do so in the safest manner possible, mitigate the potential risks”it is explained in scripture. “Now we can give fans all over the world the opportunity to see the best tennis players to compete for a title at the US Open, and we can show you the tennis as the ideal sport for social distance. To be able to celebrate these events in 2020 it is a boost for the city of New York and the big picture of tennis. We have more details and an official announcement tomorrow”culminates.

This green light for the U.S. Open, it unlocks the configuration of the world calendar, which can be the advance of the Monday, and that will be known this Wednesdaywith the start of the WTA tour on August 3 in Charleston and Palermo, and on August 10 in Washington with regard to the ATP. The reluctance of some of the stars of the circuit regarding the security measures and settings of the tournament, without a previous stage and with a drastic reduction of the double to 24 pairs, they are not crushed by the will of the organizers of the US Open, which goes against everything and everyone. The support of the american people, like Serena Williams, who was “delighted” to participate, in contrast with the rejection of other important ‘rackets’ as Simona Halep, who has announced his decision not to attend the event and focus on the future of the european tour of earth that will have such as major competitions, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.