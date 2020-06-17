Up to April 2021 Day is Enough!

The ceremony of next year’s BAFTA Awards, british film, has been delayed for two months, as reported by the organizers. The news came after the postponement of the delivery of the Oscar, from February to April, because of the pandemic, leaving the English awards until the 11th of April. Fortunately, many artists of the calibre of Charlize Theron, Renee Zellwegar, and Elle Fanning, are happy not to have cancelled such as gala evenings.

“I am very happy that The Oscars have not been deleted, as you said at the beginning, and the truth, we didn’t know that was going to happen, but, well, the fear is over, we look forward to the big day, as every year,” he said in an interview with the beautiful Charlize Theron.



