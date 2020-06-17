The sweet message of the birthday of Kris Jenner, North, daughter of Kim Kardashian

Your browser does not support iframes.

This 15 of June, The North-Westthe daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westhe served for seven years. It was only a couple of months ago, when their proud parents is assumed that the first musical performance of his firstborn son.

Through its social profile, Kim has published a clip where you see the little song during the parade of the Yeezy, the brand of sports apparel from rapper, in Paris Fashion Week.

There is no doubt that the North is growing by leaps and bounds and the members of the Kardashian family are very proud.

Such is the case of the matriarch, Kris Jennerin their social networks to share a sweet message to celebrate the life of the child.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter ‘Northie’! From the first moment that we met the day you were born, we brought all of you much happiness and joy!”, he began writing the entrepreneur.

Kris recognized the heroic virtue of a Northie, as he is called loving, and described it as “a bencidión”. “You’re so creative and talented, funny, kind, and you have the heart,” he added.

Finally, Jenner expressed the great love he has for the girl and was happy to be able to be present for every important moment.

“I love you to the moon and back and I appreciate every moment that we can be together,” he concluded his poignant message.

Photo: Instagram/krisjenner

The post he was accompanied by several images that show how grown up the daughter of Kim and the close relationship that he has with his grandmother.

In just a couple of hours, the publication, Kris has reached nearly 1 million like and has thousands of feedback from its fans, who did not hesitate to congratulate and wish the best for the small.

Photo: Instagram/krisjenner

It seems that the North wants to follow in the footsteps of famous dad. At his young age, the girl has ventured on several occasions in the world of the show.

The daughter of the founder of the Grazes already starred in his first cover of the magazine. West has posed for the February edition 2019 Beauty Inc. of WWD that was titled “Keep up With the Future“.

Also, in the month of April last year, he made his debut as a Youtuber to the side of your ídola, Jojo Siwa. The girls spent a fun evening in which we played hide-and-seek, created galaxy slime and they danced.

