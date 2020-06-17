The photos that accuse Obama of pedophilia are out of context

In 2020 viralizado, on repeated occasions, and this image in which appears also the former president of the united States Barack Obama and a hollywood actor George Clooney in a boat next to a girl.

Photo 1

The picture has appeared in publications Twitter and Facebook accompanied by two other images. In one, Obama is shown with a child in the womb, while apparently giving you a kiss on the neck.

Photo 2

In the other one (photo 3), is the one that seems to be the same girl with the mouth sealed and his limbs gathered and tied with a ribbon. We must clarify that we do not publish the pictures in this note, because it shows an act of violence against a child.

The analysis of a series of publications with this content, we realized that the users suggest that these images demonstrate that there is a connection between Barack Obama and pedophilia.

This theory started to become more evident in June of 2020, this month Netflix is a preview of the mini-series documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Disgustingly rich, which exposes the crimes committed by this american financial who has been sentenced for crimes related to the trafficking of children and paedophilia.

With the end of the desentramar the question of images and their relationship with Obama, has done a reverse search on Google with each of them.

They were not alone in the boat

When you search for the first (photo 1), that is to say, Obama and Clooney, we find that our colleagues of Snopes, in the month of July 2019, has published an article in which he explains the origin and context of the photo.

It turns out that the photo landed on the website in the month of June of that same year, a period in which Obama went on vacation in the south of France and went to Italy to visit George in the palace next to the Lake.

Different media, such as CBS News, Just Jared, Harper’s Bazaar, and USA Today published the record of their paparazzi have made of this meeting. They are the keys of the context.

The first thing to notice is that Obama and Clooney were not alone in the boat. In some pictures you can see that Amal Clooney, lawyer and wife of the actor, Michelle Obama, former first lady, the wife of the former president, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama were there, too, like the others that we were not able to identify.

Source: INSTARImages.com And Online

The second thing is that the initial image of Clooney and Obama (photo 1) was presented, as shown in the triune god, in a way that it seems that the two men had committed some act related to pedophilia. The proof of this accusation is that they are the point of the hands of Clooney near the buckle of the pants, the face of the confusion of Obama and the “girl” in the earth. In addition, the user puts a hashtag such as “#pedopredators” and “#EpsteinsBlackBook”, and the second refers to a document that reveals some of the contacts in the various spheres of power, by Jeffrey Epstein.

We sat down to review several photos from that time and we have not found an explicit registration of an action that should prove to pedophilia. We see them talking, laughing and even taking photos, but nothing beyond that.

Source: Just Jared

It was a family visit

In photo 2, the reverse search on Google has shown that has appeared on the internet in 2016, when the scandal broke of Pizzagate, a conspiracy theory that has been built from rumors and desinformaciones who said that Hillary Clinton (a candidate for the presidency of the united States), and other supporters of the Democratic Party, including Barack Obama, were involved with a network of trafficking of children outside a pizzeria in the Washington, D. C.

With the same image, we found several publications that it is the fault of Obama and behaviors pedophiles, but no one has mentioned the original source. After several shots, I finally found the original photo, which was taken on 4 December 2015 from the official photographer of the White House, at that time, Pete Souza.

The image was published in a collection entitled Behind The Lens: 2015, the Year in Photographsin which Souza met the photographic material, without the previous of the White House and the Obama family for the purposes of the memorial.

The description of the image in the publication, is the following: “The President is cuddling with his niece Savita Ng after his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and her family passed through the Oval Office”. With this information, we have solved the doubts about the context of the photo and confirmed that it was not something related to pedophilia, but a visit with the family.

A fact atrocious, 2015

We finally take the photo 3 and subjected to a reverse search on Google has shown us that the image circulating on the internet, starting from 2016.

The French colleagues of Libération were put on the research about its origin and achieved, thanks to the results of Teyit, a means of fact-checking steam, that photo is of the 2015, and see the body of Putri Nur Fauziah, a 9 year old girl who was raped and killed in the year in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This photograph and others from the same fact had already been used in other different contexts. Libération, for example, did control for to prove that it was for syrian children who have been victims of organ trafficking.

From the check-we did the three photos above, we can conclude that it is false they are the proof links of the former president of the united States, Barack Obama, with acts of paedophilia. Photo 1 shows the exmandatario vacation with his family and with the family Clooney in Italy and in the other a photographic documentation that exists in that moment there is no material that shows unusual behaviour. Photo 2 is the led in December of 2015, when his nephew and his sister went to visit him in his office at the White House. And photo 3 shows a terrible fact, which occurred in Indonesia in 2015 that has nothing to do with Obama.