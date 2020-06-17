The Horror film the witches: the best and where you can see

There are several the horror film the witches in the history of the seventh art: from documentary on how she became the magic in the Europe of the early years of the TWENTIETH century, up to the new stakes of promising administration.

This is the theme of witches and covens this is one of the most curiosity generated in the human being, or no? So, in the annals of film we have seen these supernatural beings dealt with in a different way: romantic comedies, comedies, melodramas and, of course, the horror.

Therefore, on this occasion we decided to do a count of the best horror movie of the witches and we say that the step, where you can see. These titles are worthy of to organize a marathon. You don’t have the courage?

The Blair Witch project (1999)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Hw4bAUj8A(/embed)

Administration: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sanchez.

Cast: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard.

What you need to know: in its time, the film was a big success at the box office and became one of the pioneers of the “style” the found footage.

You can see at this address: Amazon Prime.

Rosemary’s baby (1968)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjpA6IH_Skc(/embed)

Director: Roman Polanski.

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon.

What you need to know: despite being a success with critics and the public, and that they did Ruth Gordon win the Oscar as Best supporting Actress, Rosemary’s baby part of the legends and curses in horror movies of Hollywood for all of the events that surrounded it.

You can see at this address: Amazon Prime.

Suspiria (1977)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y0EEqtWrJI(/embed)

Director: Dario Argento.

Cast: Jessica Harper, Stefanía Casini, Flavio Bucci, Miguel Bosé.

What you need to know: considered one of the best films in the filmography Silver and a the cult filmin 2018 Luca Guadagnino a led remake with a regular performance. For this reason, the original will always be our favorite.

You can see at this address: Amazon Prime.

The witch (2015)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQXmlf3Sefg(/embed)

Director: Robert Eggers.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie.

What you need to know: with a very particular style, Eggers he managed to return to the genre a freshness not seen in several years, and that have as their protagonist a witch in New England of the SEVENTEENTH century. For all this, has positioned itself as one of the best horror films of the last ten years.

You can see at this address: Apple Tv.

Poison for the fairies (1984)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luQoIALMVQc(/embed)

Director: Carlos Enrique Taboada.

Cast: Ana Patricia Rojo, Elsa María Gutiérrez.

What you need to know: considered one of the best mexican horror movies, this story of a girl obsessed with the dark arts won the Ariel for Best Film.

You can see at this address: YouTube.

Hell (1980)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbKgG_TC_To(/embed)

Director: Dario Argento.

Cast: Leigh McCloskey, Irene Miracle, Eleonora Giorgi.

What you need to know: even if it is not one of the basic Silverthis movie about a pair of students who must investigate a series of crimes account with the required doses of blood and terror.

You can see at this address: YouTube.

The Morgue (2016)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtTAhXuiRTc(/embed)

Director: André Ovredal.

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox.

What you need to know: the story of a father and a son who works in a funeral home and receive the body of a woman with no apparent cause of death, has become, with time, the object of worship. If you have not seen, is the time to do it.

You can see at this address: Amazon Prime and Clear Video.

Black Sunday (1960)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N05Bm7kOZgg(/embed)

Director: Mario Brava.

Cast: Barbara Steele, John Richardson, Andrea Checchi.

What you need to know: also known as The mask of the devilthis film focuses on the story of a witch who returns from the grave to take its revenge.

You can see at this address: YouTube.

Häxan (1922)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYTv7mIBfdY(/embed)

Director: Benjamin Christensen.

What you need to know: it is a documentary in Swedish on the evolution of witchcraft and the pagan rituals in the Europe of the early TWENTIETH century.

You can see at this address: YouTube.

The witch in love (1966)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_wu3gGrYDM(/embed)

Director: Damiano Damiani.

Cast: Richard Johnson, Rosanna Schiaffino, Gian Maria Volonte.

What you need to know: it takes us to get to know a historian who moves to an old castle, hired to transcribe a few books of erotic literature, you will collide different forces paranormal. If the plot rings a bell, maybe you’re right, because his arguments are based on the Aura of Carlos Fuentes.

You can see at this address: YouTube.

The Wicker Man (1973)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-tDnavDCwI(/embed)

Director: Robin Hardy.

Cast: Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento.

What you need to know: the Feastof Ari Asterit was a sort of homage to this tape, british about a researcher who moves to an island to give the location of a missing girl.

The PLUS: The witches (1990)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_ZyqaN_XNM(/embed)

Director: Nicolas Roeg.

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Has Fisher.

What you need to know: Ok, maybe now you give laughter, but we are sure that when you were a child, this film, based on the book of Roald Dahlyes , it’s caused a bit of a horror. Accept it. It is a good time to remember a classic of our childhood.

You can see at this address: HBO Go.