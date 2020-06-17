The critique of ‘Big’, the way of Elle Fanning to the power

Different actresses, which have been interpreted to Catherine the Greatboth on the small screen as on a large scale, but The Great comes with a style that aims to conquer a younger generation. We had the opportunity to enjoy the series, led by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Houltand in this note we tell you our impressions.

To begin with, The Great he presents the young and dreamy Catherine, who will be in Russia for an arranged marriage with the emperor Peter. After a more in-depth to your husband, you will soon realize that his romantic illusions and attempts to conquer it don’t mean much in court. With the help of some new allies, will begin to organize a coup to save his true love: Russia.

So, just see the trailer The Great we know that the satire will be one of the main elements of the production. This is not the first time that the proposals historians have gone through this kind of transformation; the program will save the aspects that have been found to be effective in the productions as Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. More recently, we have also seen this type of treatment Dickinson, the original production of the Apple TV+.

The same happened with these proposals, the characters of the Great are able to feel in addition to down-to-earth, more real. Nicholas Hoult also compared to the behavior of Peter, his character, and of the court, as if they were in the party of a brotherhood. This is heard on the screen, not only in the moments in which he is a party in the palace, also through the actions of Peter that, in this comparison, it would be the athlete with a bad attitude.

This is not a surprise, after all, the author of the exhibition is nothing more and nothing less Tony McNamarathat is also the screenwriter of the award-winning movie. The experience with the passive-aggressive in the court feels like it.

Elle Fanningfor her part , is charming as Catherine. Even though it will take a while to get used to the game of the court, will become an important piece next to the new allies you meet along the way.

If you are looking for a proposal that is historically correct, probably this is not the right program for you. On the other hand, if you are going to spend time with a fun production, the comedy and the dialogues witty are no longer present in The Great.

Remember that The Great it will be Starzplay this June 18.

(Cover image: Hulu)