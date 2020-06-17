The ATP Tour needs new champions, while the women…

Darren Cahill, the coach of world no. 2 Simona Halep, says that men’s tennis needs that the young generation of players forward to stop the domination of the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while the women’s tennis is in a healthy competition.

In an interview with Reuters, Cahill talks about women, “I Think that it is healthier than ever. You have so many different personalities, so many different nationalities represented.

A lot of good players, the level of the best 10 players is incredibly close, but at a level that is spectacular. And I think that is growing at a fast pace … Are in a great place. I think the fact that you’re trying in many, many different winners, it’s great for the game (female) because we are learning about more and more players.





And we expect that also to happen on the tour of male, instead of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer to win each week. We want those players of the young generation to enter and win tournaments. ” On the men’s side, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won the last 13 grand Slam doubles titles between them, while women’s tennis has seen the Grand Slam winners for the first time in three of the last four Grand Slams that were held.

Cahill also spoke about the idea of the fusion of the ATP & WTA Tour, saying that now is a good time for the same thing. “Have a nice period of time outside of the game is an opportunity for change.

There are many positive aspects associated with it, but I think there is something so great that the devil is in the details,” Darren Cahill is a tennis coach and former tennis player from australia. In addition, Cahill was also an analyst for the tennis, the grand Slam tournaments on television and coach of player development Program the Adidas.

The best individual performance of Cahill in an event of a grand Slam tournament came at the 1988 US Open, where he reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Mats Wilander. It was also a finalist in the double-event-men, 1989, in the Open of Australia, a fellow of the australian Mark Kratzmann, and has been a member of the australian team that reached the final of the Davis Cup in 1990.

His best ranking is the number 10 in doubles and no. 2 the individual. He also coached Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi in the past. Coached Simona Halep for the title of the French Open in 2018 and, after a year away, entered Halep at the beginning of the year. He was also the coach of the australian Davis Cup team from 2007 until February 2009.