The Athletic back with a tie at San Mamés – News Last-minute Guatemala

Bayern Munich, champion once again German champion, for the eighth time in a row, after a season with many ups and downs-with the termination of a coach included – but in the end, the bavarians left no room for doubt, and managed to extend its hegemony.

The season has not started well and already what happened in the transfer market has given the wings for the skeptics. Borussia Dortmund, on paper, the main competitor for Bayern, had made an attack with the arrival of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Mats Hummels, who had left the club bávaro.

Bayern had signed two defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard -that had precipitated the departure of Hummels and two promises, Michael Cuisance and Fiete Arp, and, at the last minute, had been incorporated as communicated to Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho.

In the opinion of the majority was too small to compensate for the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. The cost of the signing of Hernandez, 80 million for a player who came in injured, it has also caused a lot of skepticism.

The development of the first part of the tournament seemed to give reason to the skeptics. On the tenth day, Bayern had conceded a 5-1 in front of Eintracht Frankfurt, which had precipitated the dismissal of Niko Kovac.

The change is necessary

Scroll down and then assumed the position, first as interim, and the team has had a great reaction to the defeat on the following day by 4-0 at Dortmund.

Got Thomas Mueller back to be one of the engines of the team in the centre of the field and has made some decisions that proved providential as the move Joshua Kimmich in the center of the field, or the conversion of Alfonso Davies on the left side.

The forced break by the pandemic coronavirus also affected the bavarian, after the return, and then add their games with victories.

In the face of Bremen, yesterday, everything has been accomplished (0-1). Now at Bayern Flick is the final of the German Cup, which will be played July 4 against Leverkusen, and what is left of the Champions League, in which he has won in this season all the matches.

