The 10 premieres and returns in the week from 15 to 21 June

A series of time made in Brazil. A series of science fiction more fun and brave to the last decade. A thriller of the old school. The farewell of one of the best comedies that have been done in Spain. And, also, a perfect series for those who enjoyed the film Favorite. You can not say that in the week from 15 to 21 June is not to bring the previews interesting on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Starzplay or Movistar:





100 (15 June)

Clarke was on the point of death dozens of times from when he landed on Earth in 2014

(The CW)



















The series of Jason Rothenberg is one of the least compliant of the panorama of the tv. Show an apocalyptic future, where the boys, led by Clarke (Eliza Taylor), have no other choice than to make a decision impossible, after another so as not to disappear from the map. Now the channel SyFy for the first time in the seventh season, which was written and produced thinking it would be the last. To say goodbye to one of the series of science fiction’s most courageous and entertaining of the last decade.















(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4pPxP2B6kc(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Condor (16 June)

Calle 13 he debuted the second season of the thriller, directed by Max Irons. Joe Turner is still on tour in Europe, leaving the first to take root not to put in danger the people you know. You try to escape from her past, but everything changes when a mysterious agent of the intelligence Russian who says they work for uncle Bob.















Sr Churches (June 17)

Netflix the premiere of the second season of Sr Churches, a comedy made in the old way, in the sense that it is built on the talents of Gabriel Iglesias, a well-known comedian in the united States. Here, he plays a teacher of the institute of fun, and you try to change the lives of the students, with a lot of talent, but that do not fall within the institution.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GujvKmDNbg(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









The Great (June 18th)

You have fun with the Favorite, The academy award for best actress (Olivia Colman) and who have competed in the major categories, including best film and best screenplay? As the writer Tony McNamara is the past of the television with a series that has a lot in common: the leaves of queen Anne of England, Catherine the Great of Russia, and it features Elle Fanning (Rainy day in New York) as the empress, who discovers that, in reality, the noble palaces, they were idiots. You can see in the Starzplay.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSCLlM_3R-U(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Look what you’ve done (June 18)

Look what you’ve done

(MOVISTAR)









Berto Romero to play a version partially of himself in this game of mirrors in which it is difficult to determine what is true and what is lie. Eva Ugarte, of course, becomes in the skin of Sandra, his wife in the series, with those who have one of the tandem interpretation the most solid of the television. It is time to say goodbye to one of the first large series of Movistaras this third season will be the last.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlzeA9dy8-0(/embed)data-youtube-vid>

















The order (18 June)

The Netflix premiere of the second season of this series between the drama, the supernatural and horror when Jack enters in the order of the university, a secret society that practiced magic.





Missing persons (June 19)

Missing, the new series of Amazon Prime

(LV)









Amazon Prime Video the premiere of the series with Juan Echanove (Tell me), Elvira Mínguez (All I know) and Maxi Iglesias (now fashionable again with

Valeria

). The series tells the story of a police inspector who joins the team missing. She is affected by the death of a loved one close and help you solve the most difficult cases of people who one day swallowed up in the earth. This is another series of Mediaset, which has debuted the first on the platform of Jeff Bezos.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07JI82H523Y(/embed)data-youtube-vid>

















The Sinner (19 June)

Again Netflix the series, in which nothing is what it seems. This time it begins with a car accident that hide a reality that is much more disturbing. Bill Pullman revisits his role of the detective, tireless, and willing to go much beyond the surface, while Matt Bomer will be what will stand between the sword and the wall.

Bill Pullman as the detective Harry Ambrose.

(USA Network / Peter Kramer/USA Network)













Coisa Mais Linda (19 June)

In Brazil, home to more than 200 million people. It is plain, then, that Netflix investing a lot of efforts in the production of fiction c’. Now it is the turn of Coisa Mais Linda, a story set in the ‘ 50s when a housewife travels to Rio de Janeiro to meet her husband. The problem is that he has abandoned her and she, far from giving up, stays in the city and opened a nightclub.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il1BDR-Eu-k(/embed)data-youtube-vid>

















The Political (19 June)

The first series of Ryan Murphy Netflix for the first time in his second season. Created together with Iain Brennan, and Brad Falchuk, two of his regular collaborators, will have the second phase of the election of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt). After the fight for the presidency of the institute where I was studying, now you want to face the democratic candidate in the Senate, with the help of his evil friends. Again Gwyneth Paltrow, of course, and Judith Light, and Bette Midler are the two purchases for new episodes.