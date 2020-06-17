Stephen Amell, star of “Arrow”, accuses a neighbor of defecating on the roof

Stephen Amell has surprised his fans with one of their latest publications in social networks. The actor of Arrow have decided to use Twitter for denounce your neighbor, who is accused of defecating on the roof of his house

“Our neighbor has constructed illegally for more than three years. Cass was angry with her, after that we have done everything we can to be kind. Cass called several times on the Memorial Day weekend. The next day, we snuck in our yard, and deleted on our roof,” explained the interpreter, who shared a photo in test mode.

The publication has generated a wave of responses, most of them in solidarity with the actor and his partner, actress Cassandra Jean. However, a user has launched a malicious replica that has forced Amell to respond. “The demons, it’s horrible that he left a copy of the last two seasons of Arrow in your roof“wrote the user. “Hey, man, stop following me,” he asked the artist.

Amell rose to fame for playing Oliver Queen in Arrow on the CW. He made his debut as the superhero in 2012 and has continued to play the watchful, until the eighth and final season, to air in 2020. Among his latest works highlights the film the Code 8, and see you soon for the premiere of the series Heels.

It is unlikely that Amell return to the Arrowverso, in such a way that the franchise has found a replacement for the archer emerald. My Queen, played by Katherine McNamara, will assume the role of the super hero Green Arrow & Canary, a spin-off that will also feature Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Lance and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance.