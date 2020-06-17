¡Sol Pérez has competition! – Without Compromise

Sol Perez with over 5 million followers, only on your account Instagram. Therefore, it is not unlikely that I’ve seen, more than once, to the advertising in your profile. Days ago, the host of Channel 26, has surprised his followers on the social network with a video to promote a soft drink. The clip has collected more than 200 thousand of reproductions in less than an hour. This is the video that has become a trend.

The journalist has proposed a challenge. As she began to dance to the rhythm of a song by Christina Aguilera, “Genie in a bottle”. Many of his followers stressed the wit of the presenter. Never expected to see something similar in your profile. “Hahahaha sos all that is good 😂”; “❤️ Sos beautiful Sun”; “Jajajjajaa great this 👏🏼❣️”; “Bellaaaa!!”, I answered in the comments section. I watch the video!

The opponents of the Sun Pérez

Did you expect this impact? The video Sol Perez arrived to unexpected places. A number of celebrities who have joined the challenge gas. One of the most important was Martin Liberman. The communicator shared on his Twitter account, his attempt to overcome the Sun. Even if it doesn’t quite match the grace of the journalist. “ Look @solperez quite similar, isn’t it? I had a lot of fun with the #desafiosecco of @gaseosasecco,” he wrote.

The video imitate Sol Perez he continued to come. Another one of the media that have tried to compete against it was Pepe Ochoa. The factor made a fun version of the dance of the Sun. They shared their stories of Instagram. “ The category is: Aquadance, in a glass of wine with soda of @gaseosasecco. 👉🏿 @lasobrideperez vs #NiñaMala. 👉🏿 I think that you will win. I THINK,” he wrote next to the publication.

What is the answer that you will get the video Sol Perez on the part of their followers? Although many thought that this exchange was not good for his image, most of his fans on the social network, filled with praise, as is often the case, every time that you post on the Internet. But there is no doubt that the Sun knows how to attract attention, both in the news, on Instagram, or wherever you go. I have started a viral challenge!