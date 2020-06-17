Serena Williams practices in his garden… in the same area in which they are in the game of the Us Open

While some players have already abandoned their participation New York you will be in doubt (as is the case of Simona Halep), Serena Williams appeared today in the press conference of the Us Open to confirm his enthusiasm for the return of the Grand Slam in new york. The american tennis player will be an event and a peculiarity of its preparation has been transcended: he built a track in your garden… with the same surface area in which you play the Us Open, shipped directly from the tournamentin the words of Stacey Allaster. What competitive advantage?

