Play the US Open is a very personal decision that we must take

The world number two, Simona Halep, says he is not worried so much go to the US Open with the security measures proposed, which are discussed for the tournament to go ahead. The world number two is the last player to confirm that you have any doubts on the trip to New York for the opening of EE.

UU. with the increase of the security protocols, which include limited support for the player, stay in a hotel during their stay in New York for four weeks, the restrictions on access to the practice of the courts and without access to other parts of the city.

Simona Halep shares his preocuopación at the united States Open.

Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut have also made similar comments in the past few days, while players of lower rating are urging top players to support the tournament.





In statements to The New York Times via e-mail, Halep said: “I Definitely have great concern for going there with these conditions. Not only because we are in the midst of a global pandemic, but also the risk of travel, quarantine, and changes in the tournament.

We are accustomed to the fact that things work very differently, and will not be an easy transition, particularly in our body. I know that, financially, to the promoters and the sponsors of the tournament they would like to lead the event.

And there are also many players without a job, but I think that is a very personal decision that we must take. It is important to understand that each of us has individual needs and circumstances, and we must do what is best for our personal health, and also think long-term in our career.”

The coach of Halep had made similar comments Reuters a day before, saying that the proposed conditions would be difficult for the Romanian. “The restrictions are harsh. Are incredibly difficult, and each player will have their own opinion on the fact that this will work for them.

I’m pretty sure that this does not work for Simona. If you are on a baseball team or a football team… at least you have your team-mates, travel, socialize, eat, and train.

The tennis is a little different, because it is an individual sport” Simona Halep has been the number 1 for 64 weeks and was the number 1 to the end of the year for 2017 and 2018. He has won 20 singles titles on the WTA tour and has finished in second place 17 times.

Halep has won two grand Slam titles in singles, the French Open in 2018 and the success of 2019.