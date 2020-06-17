Nick Jonas has confirmed his relationship with Lily Collins – E! Online Latin

If Nick Jonas usually acts with caution when talking publicly about his record of loving, now has not had any qualms at the time to be honest about the relationship with the actress Lily Collins -the daughter of the legendary Phil Collins– speaking of good feelings that you have left your first appointment with the artist.

“We went a couple of times and to tell you the truth, I can only say that is an amazing girl. We already know from a couple of years ago, because we have friends in common and we are in the same circles. I have always said that I like to get to know people in depth, with the cards on the table, that’s why I think that an interaction sincere is the best way to enjoy the company of others,” said the interpreter to the journal The Sun.

“I think that at my age (the youngest of the brothers Jonas 23) it is important to go out with the girls, as many quotes as you can. In this way, not only can you explore the world and get to know the people around you, only to discover many things about yourself,” he explained.

The interest that shows the singer fully interact with as many people as possible, in clear contrast with the few that you have time to meet in person Phil Collinsthat seems to be explained by their fear of projecting a wrong image of himself before the father of his girlfriend.

“I don’t want anyone to see me as a threat to his own daughter, which is why these things must be done calmly and without haste,” he said.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas refuses to confirm or deny speculation that have hovered around an alleged relationship with actress Kate Hudson. “Kate is a beautiful girl, a fabulous person. You only need five minutes to know that you can trust her,” he said.

These statements contrast with what she told Ellen DeGeneres when she was in your program. “You are unique”, he said Ellen after recalling his appearance as a soloist in the Gala of the Met. “What I am”, he confirmed Jonas.

What has changed in these weeks?