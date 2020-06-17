NBC has renewed the reality show for more than a season – The Voice – Spoiler Time

The red chairs do not have to go somewhere. The success of the program will return for its season 19 with a new round of singers, and the back of a coach.

This episode will be the welcome Gwen Stefani for its fifth season in the coaching team, in replacement of Nick Jonas. He made his first appearance in the seventh edition, and has made his last appearance in the seventeenth century. For Stefani you join him Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.