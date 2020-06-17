Nancy Rider, powerful agent Hollywood loses a life, his condition was lethal



Hollywood is saddened by the unexpected loss of one of their large advertisers, Nanci Ryder, which is reported to lose his life in Los Angeles.

Nancy was also a co-founder of public relations firm BWR to forge close relationships with such figures as Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox.

The most recent reports on the unfortunate news is that your state of health debit for the condition of Lou Gehrig’s disease it cost him his life at the age of 67 years.

Ryder it was diágnosticada in 2014, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in English), better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The evil eurodegenerativo prevented gradually walk, talk, eat and move. The publicist Lynda Dorf has announced his death.

My heart is with the family and friends of Jas Waters. Jas was incredibly kind woman and a true talent. My team Hello Sunshine had the honor to collaborate with her. I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to all those whose lives he touched. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW)

June 11, 2020





Some of the most important protagonists of the world of cinema mourned for his loss, and figures such as Michael J. FoxReese Witherspoon, Viggo Mortensen and Sarah Michelle Gellar came to strengthen the bond of friendship with Nancy, and the actress Zellwegerhe thanked in his speech after receiving the Oscar for best actress for “Judy” this year. While Witherspoon was described as a “second mother”.

In life, Ryder she has been recognized with the award ALS Hero in 2018 and or of speech was read by one of his best friends, Don Diamont (“the Young and the Restless” “The Bold and The Beautiful”), because she could not speak.

I never had the intention to be courageous or inspiring, but in accordance with this award, it seems that they are,” wrote Ryder. “So I ask all of you today, I promise that, whatever happens, never ever give up. That is another thing that ALS cannot take away, our will to go ahead.”

During his over thirty-year career behind the scenes, Ryder facilitated thousands of interviews on behalf of their famous clients and has led many to glory.

One of his first customers was Michael J. Fox after founding his own advertising agency “Nanci Ryder Public Relations“in 1984.

I was the first customer of Nanci, when he was working from his apartment with a couple boxes of files and cleaning that he left his dog,” said the Fox to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2015. “All I was, what I spent with Nanci”.

Saddened to announce that my friend Nanci Ryder, who died after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Nanci co-founded BWR was one of the first publicists in Hollywood history. Among its clients: Michael j. Fox, Renee Zellweger & @coxcourtney. What a smart, funny, kind soul. pic.twitter.com/xPOFqYhxqm — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson)

June 12, 2020





For the year 1987, he founded the company BWR Public Relations with Paul Baker and Larry Winokur. Through which they have managed the image of Robert Downey Jr, Sarah Jessica Parker, Leonardo DiCaprio, Helen Hunt, Woody Harrelson, Paul Reiser and Paul Rodriguez.

However, in the 2000 it would be a tough battle for Nancy after facing breast cancer.

My favorite story is when we were preparing for a red carpet, and she was frustrated to think of how to hide the fact that he had cancer,” said Zellweger to The Hollywood Reporter. “The wig flew across the hotel room, and we jumped in the car.”

The publicist he was divorced and had no children, nor any member of the family who live at the time of his departure, only survived by her pets, her dogs Oreo and Manolo, and her cats Pants, Thelma and Fluffy.

The the social network compiled condolences to the Nancy, the same in the stars yielded small free gifts including Emmy Rossum, who called Ryder “a beacon for me in my career”, and Elizabeth Perkins, who wrote: “Nanci was always at my side, kind, fierce, loyal, determined, and real.”