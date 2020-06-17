Melon woman rehearses during boxing training and shoots: “Ready for the fight”

The muse left nothing to the imagination of her fans
Renata Frisson made a new essay and chose a very unusual theme to make her photos.
This Monday (15), the muse released a click beyond dazzling boxing in a fitness moment, squandering her good form in the click with a beautiful gym look. “Ready for combat,” she wrote in the caption.
The record yielded more than 32 thousand likes and the followers were drooling with the natural beauty of the muse.
“I’m even going to drink a glass of water after this photo,” joked a follower. “What a wonderful shape, there is no one for anyone”, commented another follower. “Wow, what a woman show!” Praised another.