Melania Trump, all hidden

Enigmatic Melania. Born Melanija Knavs in Sevnica Slovenia) 50 years ago, is the first lady of the united States, with a path more eccentric that you remember. We go back to the british, Louisa Johnson, wife of the sixth president John Quincy Adams (1825-1829). As the model became the Melania Knauss was born as Melania Trump married in 2005 with the then property tycoon, and today 45 president of the USA, Donald Trump, who on Sunday turned 74 years. Mary Jordan reveals a lot about what is hidden Melania (Knavs, Knauss, Trump) in his book The Art of His Deal. The untold Story of Melania Trump (Simon & Schuster), which is on sale from this Monday.

Maria Giordano, journalist The Washington Post winner of a Pulitzer prize winner, explains that Melania Trump has always motivated the presidential race Donald Trump. “Began to circulate a version according to which Melania’s what I wanted was to marry a millionaire, but with horror that Trump entered politics. But there is a lot of evidence that right from the beginning is not only accepted, but supported and encouraged to do so,” writes Jordan, in the job, according to appointment The Washington Post. A White House spokesman has said that the book is full of fasedades.

Melania is in focus in the media constantly. Their actions arouse great interest in social networks. The last was, that smile is forced, at the behest of her husband, the president, in his visit to the Shrine of Saint John Paul II of the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

This is not the first time that Melania shows her disagreement with Donald Trump in front of the cameras. In 2017, during an official visit to Israel, the first lady has dismissed her husband’s hand with a handshake. With these signals, the display font, even if usually referred to as the image usually.

In the nets it came to coining the hashtag #FreeMelania, as if it were a princess trapped in a glass cage. Another biography title the previous Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography Kate Bennet. In this book, also referred to as Melania Trump has more power than it seems, and great capacity of influence on the president.

Maria Giordano argues in his biography, recently published in the united States that Melania “don’t tell Donald Trump what to do and what not to. It just shows their opinion, and the president usually do not match up with her.” The key to their great influence on Donald Trump is that he believes that all the others has an agenda, but this is not the case for the first lady. Trump is convinced that Melania knows what is best for his political aspirations. “She understands that is Donald Trump and where is your site. Is the one who says: ‘This is who you are. You don’t need to do this”, writes the Jordan.

The president often refer in their conversations to comments made by Melania with great respect. “The fair is what you think of Melania. You are right”, is usually added. PRODUCTION (president of the United States) to know that FLOTUS (first lady), who is in your team and only your team.

Melania Trump, born Knavs, preserves the citizenship of slovenia, something extraordinary in a first lady. His father, Viktor, only a couple of years older than her husband, was a driver and a car salesman. He was an active member of the Communist Party at the time of Tito. His mother, Amalija, was a clothing designer in a textile factory.

Is Melania as her sister Ines Knauss, two years older, and his main confidant, who has also made his first steps in the world of fashion. Melania, as a model, Agnes, as a designer. He now lives in an apartment of two million dollars on Park Avenue, paid for by the Trump Organization.

The two are distinguished for the beauty of the girls. Have a half-brother, the fruit of a relationship of his father with another woman, Denis Cigelnjak, five years older than Melania. They have never seen.

Parents of Mildred, live for a decade in the united States, obtained u.s. citizenship via family reunification, in 2018, a choice criticized by Trump when it comes to immigrants coming from south America.

Their son Barron, who turned 14 in march, who has dual citizenship. In an interview in the american media, cited by HelloMelania said of Barron, who is already taller than their father, which measured 1.90 m: “it Is independent and stubborn. Know exactly what you want. It is a mixture of us in appearance, but his personality is identical to that of his father. So I call Little Donald“.

One of the revelations of the book of Jordan refers to Barron William Trump. When he won Donald Trump’s presidential elections, the first lady and the youngest son of Trump is not moved to the White House. They said that the best thing for Barron was to finish the school year, and to gradually adapt to the new situation.

In this latest book about Melania Trump, the reporter reveals that the first lady has used these months to improve the terms of their contract of marriage, with particular regard to the rights of his son Barron.

“Melania had been with Trump more than his previous wives. He believed that he had made important contributions to its success. If Trump does not return to take control of their trade and, at the end of his mandate, Melania wanted to make sure that Barron would be a proportional share of the inheritance, especially if she took the reins of the family business”.

Donald Trump has five children: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric from his first marriage with Ivana Trump); Tiffany, the second with Marla Maples and Barron William, the fruit of his relationship with Melania.

In turn, Jordan, reveals how the first lady stood before Ivanka, which was intended to transform the Office of the First Lady Office of the First Family. This clashes with the favorite daughter of Trump concluded with the victory of Melania, even if Ivanka exercises of the president, the speaker, as well as her husband, Jared Kushner.

Melania began to study architecture at the University of Ljubljana, in the autumn of 1989. Two years later, Slovenia has declared its independence. It was then, when Melanija Knavs left the books for the shows.

It was high, surprisingly interesting and ambitious. Born Melania Knauss, and toured Europe, with stops in Italy. I have not looked back. Not kept in touch with his past in Slovenia, except for the nucleus family.

To develop The Art of His DealJordan has spoken to a centener of people who have been known to Melania Trump his whole life. It is not easy task, because both she and her sister Ines have tried to erase the traces of its past.

After trying luck in Europe, Melania Knauss decided to try to have success in the united States. It came with a work visa (H-1B, is reserved for people with special abilities or merit, with the help of an agent of the Italian models. Years later, you should get a green card for the elite, for those who possess some “exceptional ability”. Everything about your path to u.s. citizenship is top secret.

At the beginning of the 2000s was still doing work as a model although already hung out with Donald Trump, a well-known real estate tycoon. It was then the image of a memorable cover of New York magazine.

The cover of ‘New York’ in 2002 with Melania Knauss, now Trump.

Melania Trump, the networks are many times portrayed as a woman subject to her husband, it is more similar to Donald Trump what many believe, according to the portrait of Maria Giordano. “The mystery is sought. In its own way, is complex and complicated, as her husband. She seems to be a lot more of what we believe. The two have created their own history”.

And to do everything well, you need to remove some parts and rebuild the other. His official biography, which contains data that Jordan has shown that they are false. Not achieved no university degree, nor speak five languages. Overlooking the slovenian native and English.

One of the first women that has been allowed to see less of. Just gave eight speeches during the first year of the Presidency of Donald Trump, while his predecessor, Michelle Obama, at the other extreme, more than 70.

In his first speech to the Republican Convention, the outside supporters played him a bad joke because you used whole paragraphs of a speech by Michelle Obama, one of the first the most remarkable women that have passed through the White House.

Of Melania, who plays with fashion to emulate Jackie Kennedy, likes to be behind the scenes, but from there leads the procession. There is the beautiful, kidnapped by the Beast.