MC Bin Laden loses weight and shows before and after: “You don’t recognize it on the street, do you?”

The ‘before and after’ is giving the talk on social networks
MC Bin Laden left his followers open-mouthed when showing his ‘before and after’ on Tuesday afternoon (16). The celebrity released a photo showing the result of his weight loss.
“It is surreal to look back and remember all the paths I took to get here, family. I need to thank the @ vanessa.rangeli team for helping me on the way ”, he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
É surreal olhar para trás e lembrar de todo o caminho que percorri até chegar aqui, família. 🙏 Preciso agradecer à equipe da @vanessa.rangeli por me ajudar na caminhada. O Detox turbo de Corpo e Mente realmente faz milagres! 🥳🥳 Ainda não cheguei ao meu objetivo, mas estou mais perto do que ontem. Vamos com tudo dar continuidade ao Detox Turbo!! 😉💪
“Body and Mind Turbo Detox really works miracles! I haven’t reached my goal yet, but I’m closer than yesterday. We are going to continue with the Detox Turbo! ”, He concluded.