Marie Claire | 10 styles of the ‘ 90s that will be trendy in the next season

The last decade of the TWENTIETH century has marked a before and an after in the fashion scene. This 2020 we live in a true rebirth, with a strong influence on the the trends that swept the 90’s and will be with us during the next few months.

Bandana

Designers such as Gucci or Dior introduced this accessory in their collections with different prints. Will be the complement to the excellence of the spring and we will take you in many different ways.

The most common one, the handkerchief, he bowed his head in the shape of a triangle, but it will also be in the form of a tape or bandas a complement to the bags or even ranking.

The total denim

Returns the formula noventera more basic and wearable of all times, the total look in denim. The denim promises to become the trend favorites of this season, both in skirts and pants, but it is even more so if you have the courage to mix and match with a shirt and pants, a jumpsuit or a dress and a jacket.

Sandals square toe, and taco well

Baptized as “square toes” for those who know the fashion these sandals devastation as a result of the success of air minimalist, just the years ‘ 90. It is characterized by a simple design, with leather low heel squareand , therefore, they are more comfortable and super stylish.

The jacket is cropped

The cardigan has landed this season with the strength and promises to continue. This summer will continue to be one of the protagonists of street style, but in the cropped versiona model that already looked very good in the ‘ 90s, actresses like Jennifer Aniston in Friends or Katie Holmes. We will bring you match with a knit top or nothing underneath by way of shirt.

The bag “baguette”

We have the ability to recover the most iconic model of Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the city”, the baguette bag of Fendi. Named for its elongated shape, this model of success different textures, colors and prints.

Necklaces

It has caused an authentic furore in the decade of the ‘ 90s, and we saw in different sizes, lengths, and combination. This year in bright colours, with an air more teen and reminds us of who we were when we were children. The best version is combine them with other more minimalist in gold or silver.

Glasses “cat’s eye”

This model is characterized by small size and bring different shapes, square, ovalbut always keep that aesthetic “vintage”.

The sad part

As happened with the denim, the trend of the total look monochrome razed to the ground in the ‘ 90s with outfits that evoke a council of Parcheesi. This year we have had this aesthetic, especially in looks minimalist in total white.

The belt with chains

Caused a sensation, the girls of the ninetieseveryone wanted to have a belt of chains. Gold, bronze or silver, it has been a must-have for any fashion of the moment, even in the phase of stars Gwen Stefani or Cristina Aguilera.

The Italian houses, were the pioneers in addition to this, the complement of the look that we have the ability to recover this season wear with dresses, skirts or pants.

Swimsuit entire

The unmistakable Pamela Anderson a distinct trend in the’ 90s with the “Baywatch” and he was a true icon sheathed in a red swimsuit on the leg of the pants up and run down to the coast. For several seasons, the bikini lost adept, and the bathing suit came back to our life as an essential element.

This 2020 we will see with a retro design, reminiscent of the blond bombshell, wearing the groin and stylizing the figure the style of Kardashian.

