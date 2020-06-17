Lívia Andrade enjoys sunset at the waterfall in a new sequence of photos

The presenter is enjoying the holidays

Lívia Andrade is enjoying a good vacation while she is away from the SBT programs, but this Tuesday (16), the presenter shared some more of her trip with Instagram followers.

The blonde published yet another sequence of breathtaking photos of the stunning winter scenery in Bom Jardim da Serra. In the photos, Lívia visits waterfalls and other stunning views and enjoys a beautiful sunset.

“ Thanks D +! Colors, flavors, lights, waterfalls, ATV… And to end the day: it was fire, pine nuts and clear wine! ”, She wrote in the caption.

The sequence of clicks yielded more than 53 thousand likes and the followers left several compliments, however, some did not like that Lívia is not complying with the rules of social isolation and pinned the presenter in some comments in the publication.

“Where’s the quarantine?” Criticized a follower. “Perfection passed through here”, praised another follower. “You are beautiful as well as nature and these landscapes”, commented a third.