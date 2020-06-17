Katie Holmes and Suri take to the streets after weeks of quarantine

“/>

The actress and daughter of Tom Cruise came out to get some ice cream and dinner in New York.

Katie Holmes has maintained the exits to a minimum since it went into quarantine in the midst of a pandemic on the part of the COVID-19, reports the Daily Mail.

But the actress, 41 years old, has ventured beyond the confines of their own home Friday afternoon, for a coffee ice cream with daughter Suri Cruise in New York city.

It’s been over two months since the 14-year old girl, who celebrated his birthday on the 18th of April, was last seen in public.

Katie showed off her legs tonificadas with a white dress that had puffy sleeves and gold buttons on the front.

Her brown hair was in a bun high and kept most of his face hidden with a pair of glasses and a facial mask made of dark blue fabric combined with that of his daughter.

To customize its appearance, the star of “Batman begins” is abrochó two gold chains around his neck, and he put two bracelets on my left wrist.

Holmes placed his feet in a pair of sandals in brown that, combined with your woven bag inspired by Jane Birkin.

Suri happily walked along the sidewalk in the city of New York with a pair of white sneakers, while he drank happily his drink.

Later, Katie passed by the restaurant on The Corner for a dinner with her teenage daughter.

Suri had been seen for the last time with his mother on march 27, while he left his New York home with her two dogs and your baggage.

Appeared on Instagram of Katie, April 18 to celebrate its highly anticipated 14th birthday.