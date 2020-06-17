If you liked 365 DNI, get These movies on Netflix is love!

If you liked 365 DNI, in these erotic movies on Netflix is love!

After the debut on the streaming platform, Netflix, 365 DNI or 365 days in Spanish, has become the sensation of the users, however, this film it is not the only criticism that is available to lift the most hidden passions.

365 days is an adaptation of the first book of a trilogy by the author of the Polish Blanka Lipińska, titled 365 ID. The film follows Laura (played by newcomer Anna-Maria Siekluckaand she is kidnapped by a member of the sicilian mafia called the Maximum (Michele Morrone).

Fans are seduced by the erotic scenes of 365 ID.



Reviews of the film from Netflix 365 DNI

Through a video posted on YouTube on the account “Frame of film”, you can feel that the sensuous Netflix movie is quite similar to the film adaptation of “50 shades of Grey”, but with scenes from the sexiest, erotic and more risky.

However, the young man said that the central plot of the film doesn’t offer anything “interesting”. The people, Massimo (played by Michele Morrone and Laura, that does not seem real, or perform actions that in real life does not. What repayable of 365 DNI is the photography and the music in the sex scenes.

Here is a list of the ten movies most sexy and erotic on Netflix to watch alone or in the company of a special person.

News

The british star Nicholas Hoult has starred with the Spanish actress Laia Costa in this exploration, that in 2017 the relationship with the world of applications dating. The audience is observing their mutual feelings become love as long as continue to see other people.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 69%

Under His Mouth

The movie 2016 is a drama erotic, the canadian a fashion editor (Natalie Krill) is in the process of getting married, but for a singer (Erika Linder) the accompanying live an intense night of partying.

The two women embark on an adventure of burning that threatens to change their lives upside down.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 22%

Chloe

Get ready for a mix of suspense and wet scenes in this love triangle starring Amanda Seyfriend, Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson. Launched in 2009, the action starts when the character of the Moore thinks her husband is cheating and hires an escort (Seyfriend) in order to put it to the test.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 51%

Blue is the warmest Colour

A stand-alone movie French 2013 with Adele Exarchopoulos as a teenager who develops a deep emotional connection and sex with an art student major (seydoux). The representation of raw sexuality caused controversy during its premiere at the Cannes film Festival 2013, but you received the Golden Palm, the most prestigious award of the event.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 89%

The Babysitter

Taking advantage of what is believed to be the wet dream of every child, The babysitter explores what happens when a child discovers that her nanny is hot part of a satanic worship dark.

The original Netflix 2017 is played by Bella Thorne and is best described as a film of horror comedy for kids.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 71%

Love

The art films of 2015 and Gaspar Noé, that it will be always distinguished for its sex scenes are not simulated. The history, smoking is still a couple invites a neighbor to help spice up the antics of your room.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 39%

Burlesque

What more can you ask for a Christina Aguilera barely dressed, screaming at the top of their voices?. Plays an aspiring burlesque dancer in this offer, 2010, with Cher and Stanley Tucci also the composition of the cast.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 36%

Blue Valentine

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams play a couple whose marriage is falling apart. The film was nominated for an Oscar in 2010, is remembered for his sex scenes are realistic, the following while looking back at the different stages of your relationship and marriage.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 87%

And your mom too

Lust teen in their maximum expression when the two sons of 17 years to embark on a road trip with an older woman. Director Alfonso Cuaron has received his first oscar nomination for this story sexy.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 92%

Gerald”s Game

Mike Flanagan directs this adaptation of the spicy 2017 horror of Stephen King. Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino star in the antics spicy S&M from a couple that go wrong.

Evaluation of hearing Rotten tomatoes: 91%