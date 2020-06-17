“I hope to be able to play in New York”

Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza it was declared to be optimistic about the possibility of the tennis circuit to return, and pointed out that it should be able to play in New York.

“It is encouraging to see that things are moving in a way that we can get back on track this summer”said Garbiñe on his Twitter account. “Safety comes before all else and, with this in mind, I hope that we can play in New York“he added that following the measures that the tournament wants to put in place.

Muguruza, a finalist at the Australian Open, the first american Sofia Kenin at the beginning of the year, it remained confined to his residence from Geneva to the expected events. The last tournament that was scheduled to participate was of Indian Wells, but there was found the breaking of the circuit by the pandemic.

Tempers positive Garbiñe to participate in the u.s. Open do not coincide with those of the Romanian Simona Halep, who has recently been excluded from the american tour, to focus on clay court events in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.