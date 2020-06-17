I already have a date! Robert Kirkman has spoke about the end of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Fans of the series of zombies the most famous of the tv, they are already very desperate to know the end of the current season. It was for this reason that the creator and producer of the series, Robert Kirkman, finally, he spoke of the capitola in the final of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ and if you already know the release date.

The fans were left with the cliffhanger that left the second and last chapter of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ called “The Tower”. In this episode, we saw how Beta he led a horde of walkers towards the tower of the hospital, abandoned where they hide the different characters. Those who are inside the tower include Deny, Judith and Father Gabriel. Clearly, there is a comparison large enough so that the fans are desperate to see how it will conclude.

At the end of the season ‘The Walking Dead’ has been delayed by the pandemic caused by a coronavirus. And according to the creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, the next chapter will be the end of season 10 called “Certain death” has been postponed indefinitely in the month of march, weeks before its broadcast is scheduled for 12 April.

After that the tv channel AMC stopped production of the series, to order Robert Kirkman has spoke about the end of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, and if you already know the date of it being passed the long-awaited chapter.

“The old show of the Walking Dead will return. We are able to pass, I know the dates. I don’t think that should be public. But we are at the end of Season 10 … there will be more tv ‘The Walking Dead’ to see at some point in the future”said Krikman.

First of all, the indefinite closure of the production, it was known that the original plan was that the last episode of the tenth season would come on the 12th of April, but with the little information Kirkman, everything seems to indicate that fans will have to wait a little longer to know how to conclude this season.