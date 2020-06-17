has prepared “a dress of hazardous waste” to go in the tournament

Related news

Nick Kyrgios is back to be the protagonist of one of his statements, this time to attack the organization of the US Open wanting to celebrate a new edition of the tournament this year. The first level of tennis continues to be stopped because of the crisis suffered by the coronavirus and could return to the Grand Slam american.

The australian player has demonstrated their total rejection to the celebration of the last great tournament of the usual calendar, a calendar that has this year seen as Roland Garros and Wimbledon nor were fighting. The grand Slam played on clay, it seems that yes, it will, but in the month of September.

However, Kyrgios has opened a crusade in this time of break that you had as objectives Nadal and Djokovic. The controversial player, has urged the two best players in the world in order to communicate whether to go or not at the Us Open, considering that your opinion can be the key to the celebration of the fair american.

On this occasion, the Nickname has gone beyond the mark of “selfish” for the organization of the tournament and ensure that he has already prepared a suit of hazardous waste” for use during your stay New York.

Without a doubt, one of the images that you have left to offer for the australian is to wander through the services of Flushing Meadows dressed in a suit EPI. What Kyrgios has not confirmed if he decides to play his games with this new uniform or if he will come back a t-shirt and shorts, as usual.

In addition, the player number 40 in the ATP rankings, has declared that “it will be two weeks in quarantine on his return”, something that certainly should be respected because it is one of the measures imposed by their country as a security protocol.

Garbiñe Muguruza think of tennis

That has confirmed its presence at the Us Open was Garbiñe Muguruza. The Spanish players-bolivar expressed his idea to travel to New York to attend all’, which will be the second grand Slam of the season, and is scheduled to be held from 31 August to 13 September.

Garbiñe has the hope that the sanitary conditions to play without risk can be achieved soon, and that the court has the opportunity to return as soon as possible. The winner of the Roland Garros and Wimbledon, in the hope of returning to the slopes of this same summer.

“It is encouraging to see that things are moving in a way that we can return to the track this summer. Safety comes first and, with this in mind, I hope that we can play in New York,” said Muguruza in their social networks.

The great question of the participation of Serena Williams, Garbiñe could be presented as one of the contenders to lift the first major tournament after the shooting. He was runner-up Australian Open at the beginning of the year and the low confirmed Simona Halep you could insert between the candidates.

All of this indicates that the tennis begins to take its first steps in the season is atypical, which are recalled in the circuit. If health conditions permit, the month of September could reach loaded of the best tennis players in the world.

