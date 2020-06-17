Gabi Martins displays healed legs in click before quarantine and shocks web

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

Ex-BBB left followers in love

Gabi Martins caused on social networks after posting a new click on Instagram. This Tuesday (16), the ex-BBB appeared stunning in a photo taken before the quarantine and delighted the followers.

“Complete the sentence: When the quarantine is over the first thing I will do is … 🙈”, wrote the singer in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Complete a frase : Quando acabar a quarentena a primeira coisa que eu vou fazer é … 🙈

A post shared by Gabi Martins 👸🏼 (@gabimartins) on

“Linda meu amor ❤️”, commented a follower in Gabi’s publication that earned more than 200 thousand likes. “Spectacular of belaaaaa 😍😍❤️❤️”, wrote another fan.

Recently. Country singer Gabi Martins and a former BBB20 participant delighted her followers by sharing a new video on her Instagram profile last Sunday (14).

On record, the celebrity squandered a lot when swinging a Shakira song. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here