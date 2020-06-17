FROZEN 2 arrives June 19-Disney+

Frozen 2, the highest-grossing animated film of the story, will be available in Spain in Disney+ Friday, June 19.

Frozen 2 account the adventure of Elsa together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, embarks on a journey into the unknown to discover the source of their magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle, from the hand of Walt Disney Animation Studios and the director of the winning team of the Academy Award, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In addition to the film, the new documentary of the original series of Disney+ Well beyond: making of Frozen 2 be released in Disney+ all over the world on Friday, June 26. In this series of six episodes, filmmakers, artists, composers, actors, and to open their doors to the cameras to advertise the hard work, dedication, and collaboration that are essential in order to create one of the most awaited movie of Walt Disney Animation Studios. For the first time, the cameras show the challenges facing the team, as well as the creativity and the complexity of creating the highest-grossing animated films in history.

Frozen 2 and Well beyond: making of Frozen 2are added to the catalog of Disney+ composed of blockbuster, original content and classic titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The Cast and crew of the film

Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Rent and Wicked on Broadway, Diamonds in the rough), Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon Broadway, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening and Hamilton on Broadway, Mindhunterto return Arendelle to lend their voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The fighter) joins the cast as the queen Iduna, the mother of Anna and Elsa, and Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us)it is the voice of the Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen. The kingdom of ice, Tarzan, surf’s up) and Jennifer Lee (creative director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, writer and director Frozen. The kingdom of icewriter Frozen on Broadway). Jennifer Lee also wrote the script.

The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen. The kingdom of ice, Tiana and the frog) and Byron Howard (Zootrópolis) is the executive producer. Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (the movie/Broadway production of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, In Transit in the Off-Broadway) and Robert Lopez (the movie/Broadway production of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, The Book of Mormon on Broadway), has written seven original songs that are totally new to the film by Christophe Beck, who composed the music Frozen. The kingdom of icealso, on this occasion.