Flocks Jenner, only to get their second cover of a fashion magazine

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Flocks Webster, is a star on the cover of Vogue. Yes, you read that right. With only two years, the popular girl already appeared on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia next to his mother. The images were taken in the house of Jenner via FaceTime.

Flocks, participated in a live, Travis Scott, and the result is adorable

On Instagram, the mogul of make-up shared some photos of the behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot “love this little baby that I want to burst … sometimes I look at her and I cry knowing that I will never be so small anymore. Who knew something so small could occupy the biggest part of your heart “. She continued: “God has not made a mistake with your storm child.”

In news that surprised no one (at least for us), this is not the first cover of the magazine Flocks. In 2019, the young man of 17 months, is the protagonist of the cover of Harpers Bazaar Arabia together with his mother and grandmother Kris Jenner. Flocks is not shy with the cameras, especially when you grow up with one of the families more visible in the world. Ago regular appearances in the account of Instagram mom and dad, often posing in a costume to play with their cousins and aunts.

Even if the record for the most number of versions of Vogue is the top (looking at you, and your 35 versions, Gigi Hadid), Flocks is to get a real advantage in the competition. If Kris Jenner is his manager… I could see.

