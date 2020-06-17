Feliciano Lopez, optimistic, with the return of Andy Murray

The The Us Open In 2020 still have not received any official confirmation, but everything indicates that the USTA I decided to go ahead with the tournament and respect the protocols imposed from minute one. While players like Simona Halep have already expressed that is not flown to New York to follow these steps (remember that Halep has previously ruled out to play in the Olympic Games of Rio in 2016 for the zika virus), the other and the other start to get in shape as the objectives that are emerging on the horizon. One of them, apparently, is Andy Murray.

The british tennis player, who does not dispute an official game from the November 2019 (beat Griekspoor in a duel of the Davis Cup), he had planned to return after the tour to australia at the beginning of the year. After that great second stretch of the season 2019, in which he achieved an ATP title in Antwerp, the hip gave more problems than expected. His return was cut short by the pandemic Covid-19, but one of his best friends has confessed that Andy is focused with the objective of the Us Open in mind: nothing more and nothing less Feliciano López.

In a statement taken from the Metro, toledo has shown optimistic with regard to the involvement of Murray in the Grand Slam in new york, if it is finally played. “Two days ago, I spoke with him and was very motivated to face at the Us Open. He started training again. I asked about the hip, how it felt, and it was very positive. You can re-compete. I cross my fingers that Andy can return to play again; it would be fantastic for all and especially for him.”

With the hope of a return to racing, in the future, in the medium term, the scot, meanwhile, will take place the exhibition of the tournament The “battle of the Brits”, organized by his brother, Jamie Murray, and you will face the best players in the United kingdom (Dan Evans, Edmund Norrie…). “Now you have to wait a bit, see how the hip responds to that. But he is optimistic. He started playing again, and I think that is very much interested to win the Us Open if you are carrying it out.”.

This exhibition, which will be able to see through Eurosport, it will be an interesting comparison to see the level of Murray after several months of combat. It could be, perhaps, the unprecedented situation that the british were the only tennis player in the ‘Big-4’ go to New York, taking into account the initial skepticism of Djokovic and Nadal and his knee injury, Federer. Feliciano seems to be willing to go to Flushing Meadows, and deepened into what may be the state of the circuit once his great mass action of the ATP tournaments.

“You might think that the young players are going to suffer when it comes to managing this situation, since you don’t have a lot of experience. However, I think that we will have many surprises when the tennis comes back, it will be very difficult for all. It is difficult to predict who will suffer the most. In my case, after these last 3 or 4 weeks that I started to play tennis, I can say that the first week has been very difficult to get back on the road after such a long time, but after 2 or 3 weeks I feel much better, in good form and with confidence. We are in a special situation, with many different cases, I am not as well informed, compared to other countries or other players, but the I think there will be many surprises”.